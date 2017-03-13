opinion

God is Great. I'm still shaking as I write this, I didn't want to talk too much before/during the match, but now I've got EVERY RIGHT to do so, we're the Under-20 African champs.

Yes. Zambia are the kings of Under-20 African football. Our soil, our tournament, our heroes. Patson Daka & Edward Chilfya's first-half goals were enough to see off yet another set of West African opposition to clinch Zambia's first Under-20 title.

Senegal were tough opposition, but as I've said throughout this tournament, our boys just refused to crumble under pressure. Cool heads throughout the game once again; Beston Chambeshi really deserves an award. Man of the Match & my player of the tournament is goalkeeper Mangani Banda, he was sensational yet again.

Top teams need classy keepers, and in my opinion, he was a class above the rest during this tournament. Outstanding performance from him. We truly were the best team at the tournament - 13 goals scored, only 2 conceded, numbers don't lie.

As much as the players made us proud, the fans also deserve a round of applause. We literally made the home ground advantage count, filling up the stadium at every opportunity, absolutely fantastic.

We've raised the bar for future tournaments, no doubt. Well done, Zambia. FAZ (Football Association of Zambia) also deserves a hand, the tournament was run smoothly and orderly despite the early criticisms.

Zambia 2017 will forever be engraved in Zambian football history, and I'm glad I could be a part of it. Sensational atmosphere throughout the duration of the tournament, just as well today nis a holiday, I don't know if people are even slept last night.

The most encouraging thing about this tournament is this is our Under-20 team, so Zambian football can look forward to seeing some (if not all) of these lads graduate to the senior team and perhaps replicating such performances at the highest level.

With the organizing committee doing such a good job as well, perhaps Zambia may host the senior tournament as well. Anyways, this is our moment, let's embrace it (safely, of course). We have our first heroes at the Heroes Stadium, and we hope to have many more in the future.