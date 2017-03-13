Kenya: Woman Arrested for Aiding Son Join Al-Shabaab

A mother of a suspected terrorist is set to appear in court Monday over allegations of supporting Al-Shabaab activities in Somalia.

She will be charged alongside the man's girlfriend at the Milimani law courts in Nairobi.

Authorities say the two failed to disclose information that would have helped in arresting the suspect, contrary to the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2012.

According to information shared among security agencies and seen by the Nation, Mr Eric Njoroge Wachira travelled to Somalia in November last year.

Ms Eunice Wanjiku Wachira, the mother the suspect, told a friend that her son had travelled to Somalia to join Al-Shabaab.

CALLS

The friend later gave the information to police.

Ms Caroline Mwangi, the girlfriend to the man, was arrested because she was constantly receiving calls from the suspect in Somalia but failed to report to the police.

"According to the Act, it is an obligation for every Kenyan to report to the local administration, the police or relevant authority a person suspected to be engaged in terror activities.

"Therefore, failure to disclose information relevant in securing and prosecution of a person engaged in terror activities is an offence," to the report stated.

Before joining the terrorist organisation, the suspect was a business man selling second hand shoes in Nyeri.

At one time he was investigated of drug peddling.

EXTREMISM

"One of Erics' friend said the journey to Somalia to join the Al-Shabaab must have started when he took a keen interest in literature and videos that promoted violent extremism in the social media.

"Eric Isolated himself and most of the time, he would lock himself in his room while watching the video or reading the books," said the government report.

The suspect later converted to Islam.

"Eric talked of martyrdom. He even talked of relocating from Kenya hoping find peace. His conversion was just a cover to become a terrorist," the report added.

There have been increased cases radicalisation among the youth, who end up fighting for Al-Shabaab in Somalia.