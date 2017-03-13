13 March 2017

Uganda: Isabirye Aims to Restore Confidence At Soana FC

By John Vianney Nsimbe

Alex Isabirye began his reign as the new Soana FC coach on Friday against his former side URA FC in Lugazi with a 0-2 loss.

This only drew his side closer to the relegation zone, following two losses and two draws in the second half of the season.

However, his side will return to action against JMC Hippos tomorrow, a match he feels is a good opportunity to register their first second round win. "Of course I know JMC is a tough team. And I am not going to start saying that we are definitely going to beat them. But we must work towards getting points on the board now," Isabirye said.

But the former Cranes striker noted that having had only two training sessions with his new players, following the sacking of George Lutalo, who handled three league games, there is lack of confidence.

Isabirye said his players only reacted well after they went two goals down against URA. Yet, in the first round under coach Sam Ssimbwa, this was a team that gave most of its opponents a run for their money.

Soana finished the first round in fifth place, with six wins, five draws and four losses.

But they were the fourth highest-scoring side in the league by then with 18 goals, and the third best defence with 12 goals conceded. They have only scored thrice, but conceded six in the second round. Isabirye's philosophy has always been an offensive one. And that is how he would like Soana to play.

