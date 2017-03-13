Uganda: The Value From the Presidential Handshake Probe So Far

editorial

When it was announced in January that a committee of parliament was to investigate how 42 public officials came to share Shs 6bn as a 'presidential handshake' for winning an oil tax arbitration case, some skeptics questioned the point.

Neither the president who gave the money nor the officials who emptied his laden hand had denied. In fact, the president defended his action, saying he had done this kind of thing before.

What then was the purpose of spending valuable time and taking more money from the long-suffering taxpayer to investigate?

Some speculated that the probe would necessarily include an allowance-heavy trip abroad so that our MPs can look at how other presidents shake the hands of creditable officials. Moreover in recent years, Uganda has had many costly investigations whose outcomes were rarely felt except by the hands that typed them.

But going by the proceedings from the Abdu Katuntu-led committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase), the investigation has been worthwhile so far.

First, contrary to the argument that the beneficiaries did extraordinary work to help Uganda win a very difficult case, we now know that many did nothing unusual. Some photocopied papers. Others supervised waitresses.

And some admitted the handshake money was like manna from heaven. We also know that some officials would have been happy to get a medal (or have a road named after them) for their heroics.

And in terms of promoting accountability, at least some top civil servants will hopefully remember that it is important to follow the due process of the law.

Otherwise, one could be hauled before the usually unforgiving court of public opinion. Ugandans also know that otherwise well-respected civil servants believe that Museveni is free to do whatever he wants because he is the president!

Some have argued that it is right and fitting to reward outstanding performance in the public sector, just like banks and other private firms do. But how is that to be done? A systematic approach would save the country a lot of uproar over avoidable problems.

The money may or may never be recovered. But the record of the probe into the now-infamous handshake should never be erased from the public conscience.