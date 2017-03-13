Kenya: This Is Courting Ban By IOC

editorial

The executive board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) meets in Lausanne, Switzerland, from Thursday, and topping the agenda for discussion will be Kenya.

The country is under IOC scrutiny and could face serious repercussions, including a possible ban after the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) general assembly failed to pass a new constitution on Tuesday.

Though a secret ballot, it was not so secret as the Nock executive apparently ensured that the new constitution didn't garner the required two thirds majority for the document to be adopted.

The federations then protested to the IOC about the outcome, saying the new constitution would not come into effect if the current one that allows the executive to vote still holds.

The IOC moved swiftly to withhold funding to Nock after the general assembly blocked the new constitution.

The document had the inputs of stakeholders, the government and the IOC.

It's the height of hypocrisy for the Nock's top honchos to pretend that it's the general assembly that rejected the document, when it was clear they canvassed to have it shot down so as to continue in office.

It's high time the Nock executive realised when it's time to quit since it will be a great disservice to the sportsmen and women of this nation if the IOC executive bans the country.

We can only hope that the meeting that Nock has now hurriedly convened for Wednesday to discuss the new constitution is not another ploy to buy time.