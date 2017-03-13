East Africa: Mbidde - I Am Good Because I Am Politically Reasonable

FRED MUKASA MBIDDE cut a curious figure during the recent East African Legislative Assembly elections, when he was overwhelmingly backed by the ruling NRM party, despite being a member of the opposition Democratic Party.

Baker Batte Lule asked Mbidde about his allegiances, and about critics who claim that he is in bed with NRM. Excerpts:

How did you manage to beat off stiff competition to be reelected as Eala MP?

The truth is I started working on my reelection the day I was first elected MP in 2011. I discovered that my reelection depended on my performance as MP.

Two, I learnt the etiquette of serving as a member of Eala. I learnt that, as an MP, I was serving my country which has got a government. I also got to know that the East African integration process is not yet complete; so, the East African Community is not a country but a collection of states which have aspirations.

Before the process is complete, countries send representative to negotiate for that country. So, every member of Eala represents Uganda, not political parties. Therefore, it was not my duty to vend local contradictions before the regional assembly.

For one, no member of Eala will even understand what I'm talking about to the extent that even they don't know any opposition leader in Uganda. I think I have served well as a diplomat to the extent that measuring me for another term was the easiest thing to do.

People got confused when President Museveni referred to you as a good DP. How did you take that?

I took the reference to me as a good DP as a compliment. I can tell you why I'm good. I really take it very seriously as a good description of who I'm.

I have been a lot of things in the Democratic Party, beginning with Makerere University where I served as the finance secretary of UYD, I was DP national student leader, I was vice president, UYD, I was national legal adviser DP and now I'm the vice president DP but for all those positions I was elected unopposed. Doesn't that point to the fact that I'm a good party member?

A compliment? By someone your party want to replace as president of Uganda?

I'm sure you watch football; for every conclusion of the World Cup there players that are credited as the best players of the match; does that mean that they are not scored by competing teams?

This refers to discipline while one handles matters. We have a lot of unreasonable politicians both in the opposition and in government. So, reasonability is a proper standard that makes you to be defined as good or bad. I pass the test of political reasonableness; that is why anyone would describe me as good.

President Museveni recently appointed your former chairman as a deputy ambassador and in the same week referred to you as a good DP: are those good developments for the party that aims at replacing him?

You cannot define DP in terms of what President Museveni does because he is not a member. The Democratic Party was formed in 1953 before I was born. It was never formed to fight Museveni because he didn't even exist. It was formed to form government and we continue to pursue that aspiration even when Museveni is gone.

We cannot be defined by what he does, but by what we do. You know that this country is tainted by gross unemployment and clearly, people now get so devastated when they lose elections like that former mayor; clearly those are the people who get appointed to positions of authority.

For me, as Mbidde, the reasons why people cross to the NRM don't exist in my homestead because they use poverty and unemployment and I do not carry those descriptions. So, you can rest assured that you will not find Mbidde having crossed to President Museveni because I'm a leader, not a job seeker.

Some argue that Museveni needs you more when you are in the Democratic Party than when you cross.

People have failed to account for the political correctness that has surrounded my credibility. President Museveni didn't make me guild president of Makerere University where all the others failed.

I had to first petition the East African Court of Justice in order for me to qualify for competition for Eala seat; clearly that was not Museveni's job. It was an injunction against parliament and without my petition; no parliament would elect people in Uganda to be sent to Eala.

It is my knowledge of means of politics and political astuteness that clearly points to the historical success that I have enjoyed as a political leader. So you cannot say that 'he enjoys you while in opposition'. Why then does he call other to join him?

The opposition especially all those members that have failed to correctly go through their political plans and aspirations want to tag their own failure against my success and that is what I have faced as Mbidde and I will not allow it.

It is said that for you to be elected as member of Eala you had to cut a deal with the NRM in order to deny FDC a chance to be represented.

For the fact, the Democratic Party never cut any single deal with the NRM for this election. I don't know whether FDC did because they have only 36 voters but [one of their candidates] got over 170.

The majority party is the NRM; there is no other party that has got over 36 members than the NRM. DP has only 16 members who are illegible to vote. Before you head for an election, you first have to make clear analysis of who the voters are; where are they and what are their aspirations?

So, DP has no deal with any political party. I find my friends FDC as brave gamblers; they said they had one candidate, we saw two, we don't know which leadership is talking when you talk about FDC because the president was withdrawing a candidate and the secretary general was insisting that the candidate was in the race.

That level of disorganization cannot be equated to the level of organization that DP had for this Eala election. I was elected as sole candidate of DP; a lot of questions arose and we went back for consideration of that decision. The National Executive Committee maintained that decision; you can see that the party clearly speaks with one voice.

I must also say we are not in coalition with FDC; the only coalition was behind an independent candidate who lost an election. It is also important to note that there is nothing called opposition in the establishment of the East African Community.

People wonder why DP leaders expend more energies attacking FDC than attacking the NRM which they are allegedly opposed to.

Those people should also pose the same question to the FDC. My advice would be that action and reaction are equal and opposite. They engage in such a game, we definitely must extinguish that game first for us to ideally get to a better level. FDC is not really subject of insults and attacks by DP but they exercise predatory politics thinking that they can determine the extinction of DP; but that cannot work.

The leading personalities that have made it very clear that DP cannot perish are me and my president, Norbert Mao. We have, therefore, become the subject of attacks by FDC. We have been called moles and all sorts of names.

Sometimes they raise tribal inclinations; they have made sure that they attack where it matters and that is the credibility of our personalities in order to injure our leadership possibilities.

But wouldn't one be right to raise a finger when a person you ought to be challenging is flattering you?

I personally call myself the politician of the year because even those I oppose think I'm good.

But Some of those you work with think you are a sellout!

They don't; otherwise I wouldn't be working with them and going through at different levels of leadership of the party unopposed.

Going back to your nomination as DP Eala candidate, your critics claim that you paid your way through.

A lot can be said and for me I wonder the intellectual capacity of those raising questions against me. Muhammad Kezaala who fought me vehemently ended up in the enemy's camp but instead of surrounding him with utmost disgust, they again pose questions for me to answer. That is too much.

It shows you which group he was working for and for me I don't know whether people have psychology. Even when you say that politics is not a game of psychology and wisdom, we must use half of what we should so that we can be seen through lenses of bright people even when we are politicians.

Did you like the way parliament treated Ingrid Turinawe?

I have seen it in the media because we were kept somewhere else in preparation to be invited to speak to parliament. But I think and I will consistently tell you, politics is like a monkey's dance; if you do not want to be touched by a tail of a monkey, do not join their dance because by their very nature, they dance while raising their tails.

These are the things we expect in politics. Imagine the line of questioning you took from the start; you have put me on the defensive for otherwise good acts I have done to secure Uganda as peaceful for all of us. So, Ingrid faced it but that is politics.

President Museveni is no record saying he will decimate the opposition; some he has appointed in his government, others he is referring to them as good. Do you agree with the assessment that he is succeeding in his plan?

I don't want the kind of credit given to President Museveni; that even after leading this country for over 30 years we still think that what he says can be done easily.

The opposition existed before he was born and it will continue to exist even after his regime. So, for me I will never give him the credit that he can extinguish the opposition, because he didn't make it.

Why is the defiance kind of politics an irritant to some members of DP like your self?

In Uganda we do not have anything called defiance; we only have posturing activists. They posture for front-page coverage for one day; they have never engaged in activities capable of administering a defiance campaign that can create a state of non-governability in Uganda.

What is exiting here is posturing, populism jokes, hide-and-seek games with the police capable of only serving temporary dynamics. We are very serious political leaders to the extent that we want to help this country.

If you are genuinely opposed to defiance as means of changing government, why don't you also engage in other activities that will change government that can complement the defiance campaign?

What is happening here has nothing to do with defiance where people just show up only to obtain bail the next day and they go home. Defiance that is only located near your home, that is maintained only in the business district of Kampala; you announce no going to work and all your businesses are flourishing; to me that that is posturing and we must not be joking in matters of life and death.

There are sections within your party who accuse your leadership of mismanaging DP including mortgaging it to the NRM. How do you respond to those accusations?

Parties were accepted to resume operation in 2005 and that is the day when the likes of Betty Nambooze who are raising such issues joined DP. I'm sure she is not aware how we run DP yet she is the vice president in charge of Buganda. In the next NEC meeting, I will ask for her report because it seems she is not even aware that she is part of the leadership of the DP.

For me, it is foolhardy to think that people like Nambooze know what they are talking about. She is interested in any microphone that gets in her proximity and, believe me, she will have a comment when they are discussing abortion or astronomy merely because a microphone has been extended to her.

Frankly, Nambooze is just looking for a job, she is not qualified for anything else. I'm a lawyer, I'm a journalist and clearly both professions are working properly. So, I'm not looking for a job. But the Namboozes will run behind the back of every politician that seems popular in order for them to be reelected.

That is why they never come to DP when DP needs them. Instead they run and hide behind Dr Besigye in order for them to secure an election but immediately after the elections they detach themselves from him because he is no longer useful.

For us, we are not in politics for money or to look for jobs but we believe we can make a contribution. The difference between me and Nambooze is that whereas when I stand when all the voters are intellectuals it is me they vote for; for her, she only gets to be voted for when the voters are illiterates.

If President Museveni were to appoint you in his government, would you accept the offer?

It is impossible because the reasons people get appointed don't apply to me like I told you earlier. I'm a very principled politician. But I'm suffering a barrage of insults because my friends in DP are strategizing on who will replace Mao when he retires.

Mao is better than me by all definition; he is my mentor and better than everybody else. But when I look around, I'm better than everybody else. So before me, who is better, thinks of leadership, they should all keep quiet.

They have no job thinking about the leadership of DP when we the elephants are quiet. Nobody will take over the leadership of the party when we are here.