Uganda: Benjamin Mkapa Urges Cavendish Graduands to Aim for Greatness

Cavendish University Uganda on Friday passed out 1,368 graduands with degrees, diplomas and certificates in different fields at its sixth graduation.

At a function presided over by the chancellor, former Tanzanian president Benjamin Mkapa, at Speke Resort Munyonyo, 43 candidates were hailed for passing with first class colours. Another 708 passed with upper second, 570 with lower second and 47 with third (pass) class.

Mkapa, escorted by his wife Anna who was active in the ceremonies, made a brief but philosophical and spiritual speech that challenged the graduands to aim for greatness in whatever place or occupation they may find themselves.

After thanking the students, their parents, and the university for making the decision to embark on a long journey to fulfill the long-held and deeply felt dream that there is more in the world for anyone to do, he said:

"You are destined for greatness! I don't mean that you will all be famous, although that may happen. No, what I do mean is that you are all destined to be great in the little and big things you will do to move your countries and our continent forward. Greatness is finding, like His Excellency Nelson Mandela did, an ideal, no matter how basic and fundamental, for which you are willing to die."

Prof Koi Muchira Tirima, the vice chancellor, said their products have been taught how to be self-reliant, honest, creative and innovative, responsible and respectful as they pursue their careers and in service to the communities.

Tirima disclosed the best-performing five graduands. They are Rebecca Kabejja from faculty of Law, Sophia Nansoye (Socio-Economic Sciences), Solomon Mugabi (Business and Management), Pauline Akiror (Science and Technology), and Grace Antoinette Namayanja (School of Postgraduate Studies and Research).

EXCELLENCE SCHOLARSHIP

Meanwhile, Tirima told The Observer the university has this year established special scholarships for Ugandan students. The Cavendish Excellence Scholarship covers 100 per cent tuition and functional fees, and is available to both first-year and continuing students. The application deadline for the scholarship is April 17.

She said successful recipients of the scholarship will have to attend leadership workshops and play a role in peer-mentoring, peer-tutoring and other intellectually enriching or university-marketing work-study initiatives for 15 hours a week.

They must also maintain a CGPA of B+ or second class upper division performance.