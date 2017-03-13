Uganda/South Africa: Vipers Get 1-0 Advantage

Vipers SC will carry a slim 1-0 lead into their second-leg match against South Africa's Platinum Stars, but the Ugandan Caf Confederations Cup representatives are confident, writes JOHN VIANNEY NSIMBE.

Vipers SC coach Miguel Duarte insisted that his team will complete a double over South Africa's Platinum Stars following their first leg 1-0 win in the Caf Confederations Cup last Saturday. The return leg is due this weekend in South Africa.

Duarte sent the media into laughter during the post-match interview, when he said his Vipers side had the best players in the world. A confident Duarte was responding to concerns that most Ugandan clubs struggle away from home.

Duarte argued that the past performances of Ugandan clubs would not count now, as he heads out to work with the team diligently this week, to ensure they reach their full potential and knock-out Stars.

The Portuguese said he was impressed by his team's fighting spirit, and willingness to go out and attack from start to finish. It is such attitude that will be needed away, he emphasized.

He added: "There was only one team that wanted to win while the other just did not want to lose."

Duarte said this in reference to the Stars approach, which was cautious. But for an away team, it was expected, and few are likely to condemn them. Stars coach

Calvin Johnson said that it was difficult for them to play their best game on an uneven pitch like the St Mary's stadium one.

"But at home, we have the best pitch in South Africa. I am sure we will be better there," Johnson said. However, he added that it was difficult to get into any rhythm, when clearly the referee was against them and stopping play each time they tried to attack.

That rubbed Duarte the wrong way. He insisted that if the referee had been bad to the Stars, their striker Boginkonsi Ntuli, should have been sent off in the second half. Ntuli stamped on the foot of goal-scorer Milton Karisa, when the ball was into touch.

However, had Vipers striker Erisa Ssekisambu been more clinical on the day, the Kitende-based side could have held a bigger advantage. Two good chipped in crosses were not well dealt with by Ssekisambu, a sign of how he is yet to get back his sharpness. Duarte said that those are the key areas they will have to work on before the return leg.

It should be noted that while Vipers had a lot of the ball, breaking down the Stars defence and getting between the lines to create chances was not at a premium.

Mike Serumaga, who is expected to be their source of imagination, did not stamp his authority on the game as much as needed for his experience.

Vipers were quite dominant and looking buoyed in a game, where their new stadium was opened. Youthful midfielder Moses Waiswa and Deus Bukenya closed out any attempts by the Stars to build any passing momentum, as did the vibrant Brian Nkuubi.

A continued show of strength and less fear like their captain Nicholas Wadada stressed, will see Vipers eclipse the Stars and settle on the moon next weekend.