Tanzania: Magufuli Introduces Mega Plan to Upgrade Transport Infrastructure

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday unveiled a new package of plans to upgrade ports, railway and road networks to spur economic development. The ambitious plan whose execution is expected to start effectively this year will also shake-up residents whose structures are sitting within the protected areas.

President John Magufuli who is also the CCM National Chairman briefed the party's extraordinary congress here on the commencement of the second phase of Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (DART) project, upgrading of Tanga, Dar es Salaam and Mtwara ports as well as construction of the standard gauge railway"We have secured 870bn/- for the project that will link Dar es Salaam central business district with Mbagala.

The project will start this year," he said without revealing the source of funding. He said the construction works on the first flyover at Tazara and an Intersection at Ubungo, costing 100bn/- have already started and will open up access to the city centre.

Dr Magufuli said the plan under his administration was to upgrade all major roads. On ports, the Head of State told CCM members that the government was determined to renovate Mtwara, Tanga and Dar es Salaam ports to speed-up marine transport services.

The new developments, according to Dr Magufuli, are a product of improved revenue collection that now averages at 1.2tri/- monthly. But, the government strives to increase collection by 60 per cent to 1.8tri/- monthly by 2020.

He called on party members and the general public to pay tax, maintaining that all the collected revenues would be appropriately spent to improve service delivery.

At the congress, which was also attended by former presidents, prime ministers and national assembly speakers, President Magufuli said his administration is determined to assure superb, reliable and affordable power supply.