Uganda: Of Stella Nyanzi's Rebel Speech and Politics

opinion

At the height of the anticolonial struggle, one folklorist in northern Uganda exploited his craft and composed the following lines: "I'll ride my bicycle to Gulu.

When I find the District Commissioner's mother, I will f**k her in the middle of the road. I'll ride my bicycle to Gulu/When I find the Queen's mother, I will f**k her in the middle of the pitch." Often chanted in a public square or a drinking joint, these lines were met with thunderous applause from agitated listeners.

Enraged, the colonial government arrested the folklorist several times only to be released without any charges. It is difficult to quantify or even precisely describe the folklorist's contribution to the anti-colonial struggle.

It would also be an ugly stretch to attribute the end of colonialism to his melodic lore! But that he irked his oppressors and their conspirators, driving them into irreparable craziness is not in question. The oppressors were hurt.

Bent on convincing their victims that they were "saving" them from their backwardness and thereby turning them into civilized and developed persons, colonialists were shocked by the popularity of this rather undisciplined and foulmouthed folklorist.

They quickly realized that these seemingly simple-minded natives were not fools. Despite their powerlessness, they fully knew the fakery of their self-appointed liberators - and the folklorist ably projected their anger, and disrespect for their saviors.

We would be, therefore, right to content ourselves that after this brazen public disparagement, the oppressors were at pains to explain their goodwill. However, even if this poetry did not hurt the colonizers a tiny bit, it was victory to the folklorist and his fans as it gave them reason to cling on, and a chance to laugh at the oppressors.

It is in this frame that I seek to place Dr Stella Nyanzi and her unconventional speech, writing and politics. Exploiting the growing influence of new media in Uganda, Nyanzi has mastered the art of insult and provocation.

Combining bravery, literary eloquence and erotic vulgarity, Nyanzi is, at present, the absolute candidate of choice for opposition politics. Dispensing with all modesty, Nyanzi has chosen to refer and write about government functionaries in images borrowed from the grotesque and unspeakable: menstrual blood, pudenda, fart, buttocks, shit, masturbation, clitoris, orgasm, etc.

Interestingly, a lot of reaction to her politics has been difficult: she has been called mad. She has been called uncultured. However, her apparent 'madness' and lack of 'culture' is her real strength. Her clownish character actually liberates her from the protocols of tradition and culture, giving her the absolute freedom to speak explicitly.

Like that famed folklorist of northern Uganda, Nyanzi comes across as exotic, strange, and intolerant but hugely likeable in the broader project of calling the powerful to order. She is not a mainstream political figure, as she holds no political office at any level, and her craft is rarely the stuff for traditional political theorists. Yet, her speech is incredibly revolting to power.

As opposed to Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) stalwart Kizza Besigye whose strength is in rallying Kampala's disenfranchised crowds on the streets in protest, Nyanzi has mobilized them in a somewhat virtual space.

Her absolute credit is managing to find the right packaging and expression of Kampala's anger in a place where teargas cannot reach. Somewhat passively - on their computers and smartphones; amidst the business of their painful workstations or solitude of their bedrooms - masses have been shepherded into serious protest without directly engaging the violence of power.

In this endeavor, indeed, Nyanzi follows a long tradition of protesting the oppressor through eloquence and poesy. People from western Uganda know the cheeky and 'mad' character of Ishe-Katabazi.

Nigerian legendary pop artiste Fela Anikulapo Kuti challenged the dictatorship of San Abacha through rebel music and art. Western political history is filled with long lists of satirists, heretics, vulgarists and humorists: Jonathan Swift, George Orwell, Anthony Chekov were all famed satirists/vulgarists whose rebel writings continue to inspire generations.

It is true that Nyanzi's rebel speech and writing can never be rebellious enough to bring Museveni's government down. However, the men and women who prefer to be praised as liberators are hurting at the mere words of a masterful orator. For the wananchi, it is victory.

For the powerful, it is a double-edged sword: the more they seek to silence her, the more they risk their democratic claims - which have terribly diminished over the years.

The author is a PhD fellow at Makerere Institute of Social Research.