13 March 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Somalia: At Least 10 Feared Killed in Somalia Explosions

By Abdulkadir Khalif

At least 10 people are feared dead following two explosions in Mogadishu Monday morning.

The first incident occurred when a vehicle laden with explosives smashed into an army centre in Wadajir District in South Mogadishu.

Later, another vehicle packed with explosive materials exploded along Maka-al-Mukarrama Avenue that links Villa Somalia, the state house in Mogadishu and the Adan Abdulle International Airport.

Mogadishu's Howlwadaag District Commissioner, Mr Issa Gure Mohamud, told the media that the second explosion occurred around Weheliye Hotel, a lodging mainly frequented by government officials.

"At least 10 people, most of them civilian pedestrians died, following the explosion," said Mr Mohamud.

The blast also injured many other people and caused extensive damage to property.

