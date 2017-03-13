Uganda: Priests, Nankabirwa Clash Over Failing Govt Services

At last Friday's burial of Jehoash Mayanja-Nkangi at Kanyogoga in Kalungu district, government came under fire for the rundown social service sector.

Nkangi's dilapidated former school, Kabungo primary school, became the focus of speeches by some prominent mourners. Canon George William Ndawula, the archdeacon of Kabungo Church of Uganda, said it was a shame that the school of the former Buganda Katikkiro and government minister was on the verge of collapse.

Canon Ndawula said that he and Nkangi, two years ago, engaged the then minister for Education and Sports Jessica Alupo to rehabilitate the school.

"He [Nkangi] could not believe that his former school was dilapidated, he asked me to compile a report that we took to the ministry of Education [and Sports] and the promise to rehabilitate it is yet to come to fruition," Ndawula said.

Former Prime Minister Kintu Musoke and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago also studied at the same school.

JENNIFER MUSISI

Seated in the front row next to Nkangi's widow, KCCA executive director Jennifer Musisi was not spared the clergyman's tongue. Ndawula lambasted Musisi for harassing Lukwago and withholding his salary and emoluments for the last term of office.

Not done, the priest turned his guns on the 42 government officials under investigation for pocketing the Shs 6bn presidential reward for winning a capital gains tax arbitration case against Heritage Oil and Gas.

He suggested that all 42 public servants should be jailed. Although he did not directly mention her by name, Musisi, a beneficiary too, looked evidently uneasy as Ndawula tore apart the bonus payments and the beneficiaries amid cheers. from excited mourners

"We see disgusting images of the beneficiaries of the handshake smiling before [the Parliamentary probe committee]; I think we shouldn't waste time probing the reward but get all the beneficiaries and jail them," Ndawula said.

"It is because of such payments that other service sectors are failing,"

Ndawula's speech formed the opening remarks for the funeral service, which lasted nearly four hours. His bishop, Henry Katumba Tamale of West Buganda diocese, took the criticism a notch higher, blaming the rampant corruption on the high unemployment rates.

"Education that is devoid of God is but training devils. The unemployment rates wouldn't be high if we had honest people, but because we have dishonest people holding various jobs, they're stealing everything," Bishop Tamale said.

Buganda's third Deputy Katikkiro Apollo Makubuya and Kalungu West MP Joseph Ssewungu, too, threw jabs at government. Makubuya, the master of ceremonies, made cheeky references to the infamous presidential handshake and police brutality.

LIES

Ssewungu told mourners that he doubted government would reconstruct Nkangi's school.

"It is just a lie that government will do anything about that school. We have to do it ourselves," the opposition MP said as he launched a fundraising drive for the rehabilitation of the school in Nkangi's memory.

But Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa could not allow the MP to take all the shine off the central government.

"It is a shame that we are turning Nkangi's funeral into a platform for talking about collapsing schools," Nankabirwa told mourners. "What are the local governments doing? Under decentralisation, the districts have the mandate to plan and allocate resources that they receive from government.

"[Kabungo primary school] must be rehabilitated and I am taking it upon myself to see to it that the school is rehabilitated."

Nkangi died on March 6 after spending two weeks at Nakasero hospital. He was initially treated for pneumonia but was diagnosed with cancer that had spread to most of his internal organs for over two years.