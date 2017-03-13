Nigeria: Buhari Resumes Office After Medical Leave Abroad

Photo: Premium Times

President Muhammadu Buhari and First Lady Aisha, right, surrounded by well-wishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari has, Monday the 13th of March, 2017 resumed office at the Aso Rock, Presidential Villa after almost 50 days medical leave in London.

Reports said President Buhari arrived his office at exactly 11;am.

The reports also indicated that President Buhari's media aides, Mr. Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu were spotted heading to the President's office this morning at around 10;55am.

It also said the Chief of Staff to the President, Alhaji Abba Kyari, went to the president's office at 10.55am.