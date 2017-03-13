13 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: President Buhari Resumes Duties

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari and First Lady Aisha, right, surrounded by well-wishers.
By Isiaka Wakili

President Muhammadu Buhari this morning resumed work at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The president arrived his office at about 11.00am.

Buhari's spokesmen, Mr Femi Adesina and Mallam Garba Shehu, were sighted heading for the president's office at 10.40am apparently to brief their boss.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Alhaji Abba Kyari, went to the president's office at 10.55am.

President Buhari had Friday returned to the country from his medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

The last time he was in the office was January 16 before he departed for London on January 19.

The president is expected to transmit a letter to the National Assembly today in order to make his return to work formal and constitutional.

Earlier this morning, there was a change of the Presidential Guards Brigade at the Presidential Villa.

It was done with a parade mounted at the forecourt of the President's Office, by officers and men of the Presidential Guards Brigade.

The parade, which was ongoing when our correspondent arrived the Presidential Villa at about 7.45am, was rounded off at exactly 8.20am.

A change of the presidential guards brigade holds every Monday.

More on This

Presidency - Buhari Resumes Work Today

The Presidency has again assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari will resume work today. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.