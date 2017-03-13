Nigeria: President Buhari Resumes Duties

Photo: Premium Times

President Muhammadu Buhari and First Lady Aisha, right, surrounded by well-wishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari this morning resumed work at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The president arrived his office at about 11.00am.

Buhari's spokesmen, Mr Femi Adesina and Mallam Garba Shehu, were sighted heading for the president's office at 10.40am apparently to brief their boss.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Alhaji Abba Kyari, went to the president's office at 10.55am.

President Buhari had Friday returned to the country from his medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

The last time he was in the office was January 16 before he departed for London on January 19.

The president is expected to transmit a letter to the National Assembly today in order to make his return to work formal and constitutional.

Earlier this morning, there was a change of the Presidential Guards Brigade at the Presidential Villa.

It was done with a parade mounted at the forecourt of the President's Office, by officers and men of the Presidential Guards Brigade.

The parade, which was ongoing when our correspondent arrived the Presidential Villa at about 7.45am, was rounded off at exactly 8.20am.

A change of the presidential guards brigade holds every Monday.