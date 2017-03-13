Nigeria: 16 Northern States May Face Food Shortage - UN

The newly launched United Nation Food and Agriculture Cadre Harmonisé report has revealed that 9million people in 16 northern states may face food insecurity between June-August, 2017.

The report carried out in 16 states of Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Kastina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Gombe, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Niger, Taraba, Zamfara, Benue, Jigawa, revealed that 10 percent of the population in the states may be food insecure during the period.

The report explained that 7million people, representing 7percent of the population in the 16 states, would be food insecure between March-May, while 9million people would be affected between June-August.

David Patrick, Officer in Charge, FAO-Nigeria, who spoke during the presentation of the report in Abuja, stressed that assisting the most vulnerable people and increasing households' resilience to food security threats will contribute to saving many lives.

He noted that the report was conducted to support the Nigerian government and provide strong recommendations to address food insecurity problem in the country.

He said "it's very important to know; who are these people, where they are and what they need, the Cadre Harmonise would be very helpful to make strong recommendations to decision makers to know how much food, livelihood support that needs to be provided for them."

The Deputy Country Director, World Food Program, Douglas Mercado, noted that WFP disclosed that the Cadre Harmonise would provide the basis for them to work with, identifying the hard affected states aside Borno and Yobe, to scale up assistance to them.

The report admitted that though the level of food insecurity has largely improved since last Cadre Harmonisé analysis in the country, however, food insecurity is still alarming in Northern Nigeria and humanitarian assistance needs to be escalated in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states to save lives and protect the livelihoods as well as reduce consumption deficit of the worst affected populations.