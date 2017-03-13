Tanzania: Rugby Sees New Dawn in Arusha

SERIES of special Rugby sports training for pupils and teachers of various Primary schools starts here today and will run for five days, climaxing with major competition next weekend.

A total of ten schools from two districts of Arusha region will be participating in the 'Junior Rugby Training,' being organised by Bhubese Pride Sporting institution of the United Kingdom. The theory-meetspractical training will be capped with the Rugby Competition for schools next Saturday on March 18, 2017.

The officer in-charge of Arusha Rugby Development Programme (ARDP), Juma Kitila said 14 trainers undertaking the initiative have come from Germany, the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Schools participating in the Rugby training include Arusha Primary School, Levolosi, Makumbusho, Levolosi, Magereza, Burka and Kambi-ya-Maziwa from Arusha Urban District, there is Orkeeswa, Lashaine and Ngarash Primary Schools from Monduli District.

Kitila explained that, a total of 600 pupils, which means 60 trainees from each institution are to attend the sports training to be conducted at respective school's grounds; also, there will be 20 teachers, two from each school.

Bubesse Pride will on the other hand, continue to bring into Arusha rugby experts from various overseas countries to conduct the sessions. Through the five-day training, schools that are interested to take Rugby sports aboard their extracurricular activities and those that had already started the sport in the academies stand to benefit with improved knowledge of the activities.

After the week-long training, Kitila added that they also intend to organise a grand Rugby competition to be staged inside the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in the city, involving all the ten schools that underwent the preparatory teachings.

The G4S security is sponsoring both the training and the climaxing Rugby game at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium. All participating institutions will be given a number of sporting facilities and equipment to assist them in developing Rugby sports in their schools.

The branch manager for G4S Security company here, Method Tuhoye said they support Rugby because it is the type of sport which is less known and not as popular as soccer or golf, but already many youths seem to like it in schools.