ZIMAMOTO registered a 2-1 win over Chuoni in the Zanzibar Premier League match held here at Amaani Stadium at the weekend. Zimamoto had to come from a goal down to overcome a battling Chuoni side thanks to a brace by Hamad Hilika.

The win moved Zimamoto back to second place in the log after reaching 50 points, two points ahead of Jang'ombe Boys, who dropped to third place.

Chuoni, meanwhile, remain in eighth place on 35 points. After a goalless first half, Hafidh Juma put Chuoni ahead in the 55th minute but their celebrations lasted for four minutes only as Hilika scored in the 59th minute to put the game into level terms.

Zimamoto succeeded to turn the game on its head in the 67th minute with Hilika notching his second on the day.

Chuoni tried to get back into the game with a series of attacks but to avail as Zimamoto held on for the win that out them firmly in title pursuit. In another game, former champions Malindi scored a last minute equaliser as they played out a 2-2 draw with Mundu.

Malindi drew the first blood a minute after the half hour mark through Musa Msangi, but Mundu levelled matters in the 38th minute courtesy of Abass Mkali's goal.