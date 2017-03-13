Nigeria: Quality Infrastructure Key to NPFL Success - Dikko

The chairman of the League Management Company (LMC), Alhaji Shehu Dikko has listed quality infrastructure as one of the keys that will open the door for more successes in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The chairman was responding to the public outcry that greeted the poor state of the UJ Esuene stadium Calabar when the NPFL week 12 match between Enyimba FC and MFM was televised live on Saturday.

He said the League Management Company is doing its best to assist clubs upgrade their infrastructure but more stills needs to be done on the part of government.

It will be recalled that only four clubs in the NPFL are privately owned as the remaining 16 are funded by the various state governments.

Dikko therefore disclosed that the LMC is working out ways to get the owners of the clubs to give priority attention to upgrading of facilities being used by the NPFL clubs.

In addition, he said the LMC is working assiduously to raise development funds in order to embark on upgrading of infrastructure.

Dikko maintained that poor facilities like sub-standard playing pitches would always take the shine off matches in the NPFL.

His words: "We are working on it. We are trying to raise development funds to embark on serious infrastructure upgrades.