13 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Quality Infrastructure Key to NPFL Success - Dikko

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Ngobua

The chairman of the League Management Company (LMC), Alhaji Shehu Dikko has listed quality infrastructure as one of the keys that will open the door for more successes in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The chairman was responding to the public outcry that greeted the poor state of the UJ Esuene stadium Calabar when the NPFL week 12 match between Enyimba FC and MFM was televised live on Saturday.

He said the League Management Company is doing its best to assist clubs upgrade their infrastructure but more stills needs to be done on the part of government.

It will be recalled that only four clubs in the NPFL are privately owned as the remaining 16 are funded by the various state governments.

Dikko therefore disclosed that the LMC is working out ways to get the owners of the clubs to give priority attention to upgrading of facilities being used by the NPFL clubs.

In addition, he said the LMC is working assiduously to raise development funds in order to embark on upgrading of infrastructure.

Dikko maintained that poor facilities like sub-standard playing pitches would always take the shine off matches in the NPFL.

His words: "We are working on it. We are trying to raise development funds to embark on serious infrastructure upgrades.

Nigeria

Tough Nuts On President Muhammadu Buhari's Desk

Three days since his return to the country, to a tumultuous welcome in some places and to mooted sulking in other… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.