SIX children between the ages of 10 months and nine years drowned last week, while a 43-year-old man also drowned in an oshana.

Briefing the media yesterday in Windhoek, police spokesperson warrant officer Immanuel Lazarus said a two-year-old boy also died after he was stabbed by his father at Gobabis.

The number of deaths by drowning this month now stand at 15.

Lazarus said the body of two-year-old Natangwe Tomas was found floating in a water pond next to his home at the Omushapi village in the Tsandi constituency, while two-year-olds Raimundu Mbwale Kaveta and Dankie Paulus drowned in the Outapi constituency. Kaveta's body was found in a water pond at Okafitukeonde village, while Paulus drowned in a pond in his family's mahangu field at the Iishanaputa village on Friday. Another two-year-old, Fillipus Leonard, was found floating in a water pond on Thursday evening at Okaghudi in the Ohangwena region.

According to Lazarus, the body of 10-month-old Iyangano Likuwa was found in a plastic bucket in the Ndiyona constituency in the Kavango region. The toddler fell into the bucket while her parents were busy in the mahangu fields.

"A nine-year-old identified as Wozlatima Carlos drowned while swimming at the Okandjengedi bridge," Lazarus said.

In an adult drowning incident, Lazarus said the Outapi police have reported the drowning of 43-year-old Hishivimbwa Ndeshifila from Oneitembu Village in an oshana opposite his homestead on Friday.

In other crime-related news, last week at Farm Jonkershoek, Gobabis police arrested a 21-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed and killed his two-year-old son, identified as Otto Narib. Police investigations continue in this case.

Lazarus also said a rape case was opened against an 18-year-old Angolan cattle herder who allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl at Oshikuku's Omutundungu village. He was arrested.

The police are also looking for a suspect who reportedly raped a 16-year-old at the Oshitukafitu village in the Omusati region.

Police at Mariental in the Hardap region last week also arrested five suspects found in possession of drugs worth N$72 575. Investigations continue.