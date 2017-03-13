Nigeria: Tragedy At Air Force Base As Officer Kills Himself and Lover

Makurdi — In a bizarre tragedy, an officer of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday at the NAF Base in Makurdi, shot and killed a female colleague over alleged infidelity, then later killed himself.

According to a source, the incident which occurred early yesterday morning sent shivers down the spines of most airmen at the Tactical Command Air Force barracks.

It was alleged by the source that Airman, Kalu B.A, shot dead his girl friend, Aircraft Woman (ACW), Oladipupo Solape for allegedly sleeping with a civilian boy friend in his quarters.

He later turned the pistol on himself and ended his life.

The dead air force officer, who happened to have closed from duty, was said to have arrived at his official residence and found his girlfriend on his bed with her civilian lover.

It was gathered that as soon as Kalu entered the house and found his girlfriend with the civilian he brought out his service pistol and shot the girlfriend and also attempted to shoot her lover but the gun failed to fire.

This helped the man to escape and raise the alarm which drew the attention of neighbors to the incident.

When contacted, the Command Public Relations Officer, Wing Commander Emmanuel Iheoma, said that it was a love gone sour between Kalu and Oladipupo which led to shooting of the air force woman and the subsequent suicide of the assailant.

According to him, "An air force man, Kalu B.A, was at 6.06am this morning (Sunday) arrested and detained at the Air Force provost squadron.

"When the incident happened, the Air force Woman was rushed to the NAF Base hospital and later referred to Benue State University Teaching hospital in Makurdi where she died.

"Further investigations are on going to ascertain what really happened and the media will be informed."

The air force did not explain how Kalu ended his life after taking the life of his girlfriend.