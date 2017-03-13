Nigeria: Stop Attacking Nigerian Army, Coalition Cautions AI

Civil society organisations and media executives from across the country have condemned what they described as negative rating and name calling of the Nigerian Army by Amnesty International (AI) and the perception index of the army internationally in regards to the prosecution of the war against Boko Haram and the fight against terrorism.

The President of the Coalition of Civil Societies and Media Executives for Good Governance in Nigeria (COCMEGG), Omoba Kenneth Aigbegbele, at a recent stakeholders' meeting in a statement disagreed totally with the narratives in all its ramifications and the argument against the Nigerian Army in the battle against insurgents.

According to him, "Amnesty International report smacks of bias and is capable of undermining the hard fought war by the army against the insurgents and demoralising the Nigeria army personnel in the performance of their constitutionally assigned roles including the various casualties in human capital, resources and loss of lives of the soldiers in the discharge of their national duty to defend the territorial integrity of the nation."

He stated that COCMEGG is concerned and worried about the manner Amnesty International report has accused the Nigerian military of unethical practices and the laid down procedures of engagement during war including the frequent dabbling and negative narratives given to our proactive military in engaging and safe guarding the nation.

"It has been proven over time that some of these reports are inaccurate and over exaggerated as regards extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests, detentions and torture of prisoners in the line of duty.

"The president is miffed that these commentaries are unnecessary, distractive, unfair, and doesn't represent the true disclosure of the prosecution of the war against the insurgents by the Nigerian army. No effort should be spared to curb and end the onslaught against the insurgents and reverse the myriads of human rights abuses and issues that have undermined our collective national existence and territorial integrity including the right to life and freedom of association," Aigbegbele said in the statement.

Emphasizing, that more than ever before, Nigerians have rated the army higher since the prosecution of the war in an opinion poll conducted recently, the coalition said the Nigerian army came uppermost as a reputable and most priced profession since the present headship led by Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai.

"This professionalism has buttressed the world acclaimed fame of the Nigerian Army which has risen tremendously on peacekeeping operations and other special missions and assignments across the globe on professional competence. The present leadership of the army has centered its core values on professionalism, human capital development, discipline, transparency and above all, reforms in all its ramifications like never before. The soldiers are not only professionally inclined but friendly in approach to civil populace and more patriotic to the Nigerian cause having maintained a high "espirit de corps" and are highly motivated.

"While joining like minds across the country to give a pat on the back of the army for its forthrightness, leadership and the various victories recorded so far against Boko Haram, It will therefore be very unfair to smear the reputation of the military and therefore call for more diplomatic leverage and assistance to end this war and stop the orchestration of wrongdoings by our military as not only divisive but distractive," the statement added.