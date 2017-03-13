13 March 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Madagascar: 88 Madagascar Athletes to Train for Five Months in China

Tagged:

Related Topics

Antananarivo — Eighty-eight Malagasy athletes will be sent to China for five months of training this year, Malagasy sports minister said on Friday.

"Eighty-eight Malagasy athletes in five disciplines will be selected by Chinese experts and Malagasy technicians and will leave this year for five months of training in China," Madagascar's minister of sports Anicet Andriamosarisoa said during the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Chinese ambassador to Madagascar Yang Xiaorong.

"These Malagasy athletes perform in swimming, athletics, ping pong, weightlifting and badminton," the minister said.

"The Chinese government sent a study mission consisting of four experts to study the needs of the Malagasy side and establish the sports cooperation program," the minister added.

Apart from swimming, athletics, ping pong, weightlifting and badminton, other disciplines will also be improved as part of this Sino-Malagasy sport cooperation program, the minister disclosed.

Yang said that the two countries planned to invite Chinese sports coaches in Madagascar and to send talented Malagasy athletes to train in China and provide sports equipment.

"Our goal is to help Madagascar improve the performances and conditions of training," the Chinese ambassador said.

"The implementation of this project will reinforce the existing cooperation and will support the implementation of Madagascar's national sports policy, increase the exchanges of young athletes from both countries," Yang said.

The Chinese ambassador added that this is "the most important project in recent years in the field of sports cooperation between the two countries."

Madagascar

Chinese TV Programs to Be Broadcasted in Madagascar

Chinese TV programs, including 52 movies, will be broadcasted on Malagasy national television (TVM), according to a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.