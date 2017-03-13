Malawi: Albino Woman Rescued By Hubby As Attackers Try to 'Strangle Her to Death'

Police in Malawi reportedly arrested a 21-year-old man last week for allegedly trying to strangle to death a woman living with albinism.

According to Nyasa Times, Mphatso Phiri and his two accomplices, who were still at large, were armed with knives, when they attacked Dailess Longwe at her home on Wednesday, March 8.

Police confirmed the incident and said: "They [the attackers] started threatening to stub her to death with a knife. Longwe shouted for a help and was rescued by her husband who was chatting at a nearby house."

Phiri was arrested the following day and was expected to appear in court soon.

This came just less than a week after two albino brothers in the southern African country's economic hub, Blantyre, were "severely injured" following an attack by unknown assailants.

Alfred, 27, and his brother Yohane Misoya, 21, were attacked while sleeping in a house.

Rights group, Amnesty International recently said that albinos in that country were being targeted in an "unprecedented wave of brutal attacks".

The group blamed the police for failing to tackle "a scourge fueled by ritual practices".

