11 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Malawi: Sex Workers 'Severely Stab' Client for Picking 'Another Girl'

Photo: The New Times
(file photo).

Eight sex workers were reportedly arrested in Malawi this week for allegedly stabbing a client for picking another sex worker over his regular one, who was part of their group.

According to Malawi24, the eight women were faced with grievous harm charges for attacking Thokozani Mkali, 23. They were set to appear in court soon.

"It is said on the day the victim after getting drunk called his usual girlfriend who told him to wait as she was already booked by another customer.

"This prompted Mkali to look for another girl but as he was negotiating, the usual girl found him and misunderstanding erupted," policed were quoted as saying.

The usual sex worker allegedly then called her friend and attacked Mkali.

He was admitted at Nkhotakota district hospital after sustaining deep cut wounds on the head.

Incidences involving sex workers and their clients were not rare in Malawi.

In 2012 sex workers in the country's northern city of Mzuzu allegedly killed two clients by drowning them in a dam after they failed to pay for sex, Face of Malawi.com said.

"After a long time of drinking, the deceased had sexual intercourse with the sex workers and failed to settle the bill... The sex workers drowned them in a dam... they failed to swim," police we quoted as saying at the time.

Source: News24

Malawi

