South Africa: Injured French Yachtsman Brought Safely to Shore

A French solo yachtsman arrived safely in Cape Town on Saturday morning after a close shave with exhaustion and an injured shoulder after his auto-pilot had failed, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

Jean-Marie De Dianous was in the last stages of the difficult trip from Jacare, Brazil, to Cape Town, when he issued a call for help on Friday afternoon.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said five sea rescuers sailed out to him where he was about 80 nautical miles (148km) away.

When they reached De Dianous, they found he was exhausted. His auto-pilot had broken and he had injured his arm.

He was taken on board Rescue 3 Spirit of Vodacom to rest, and the NSRI towed his yacht Kaerou to Cape Town for him.

His yacht was safely moored at the Royal Cape Yacht Club on Saturday morning where a welcoming committee of the French consulate and the land-based rescue team were waiting for him. The consulate looked after him after that.

The NSRI crew was commended for their work in the rescue and for towing his yacht to safety.

According to a brief entry on SailBlog, De Dianous has sailed to Crete, Corsica and Northern Cypress before.

