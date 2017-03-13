A TURKISH delegation has arrived in Luapula Province to explore investment opportunities ahead of the Luapula Expo,which will take place on April 26 this year.

Luapula Province Minister Nixon Chilangwa said the delegation was in the province to obtain first hand information on the investment potential of the area.

Mr Chilangwa said in a statement issued in Mansa at the weekend that the investors had visited Mansa, Samfya and Kawambwa districts, a development that demonstrated the high investor confidence in Luapula.

"I am happy to inform the people of Luapula and the nation that we have received a delegation of Turkish investors ahead of the Luapula Expo. This goes to show the willingness of people to bring their money to Luapula," he said.

Mr Chilangwa said that he held meetings with the delegation and that he was satisfied with the outcome of the talks.

The Turkish delegation's conducted a tour of the area had set a tone for the Luapula Expo which was scheduled for April 26.

Mr Chilangwa further said preparations for the expo, which would be graced by President Edgar Lungu had advanced.

He said all the 11 districts were on course in the preparations and that he was impressed with progress on the works.