Namibia: SME Bank Bosses Demand Their Bank Back

THE FIRED SME Bank bosses have given the Bank of Namibia until today to reinstate them, claiming they were unlawfully removed from office about two weeks ago.

Lawyer Sisa Namandje, representing SME Bank co-owner Enock Kamushinda, axed CEO Tawanda Mumvuma, other bank directors as well as two senior executives, informed Bank of Namibia (BoN) governor Ipumbu Shiimi yesterday of his clients' intent to challenge BoN's actions in court if it failed to adhere to their request by today.

He also called on Shiimi to retract his "unlawful" decision to fire the board by close of business today, saying that failure to do so would result in an urgent court application to be heard on 30 or 31 March 2017.

Shiimi confirmed receiving the letter yesterday, but declined to comment further.

BoN took charge of the SME Bank following the discovery of suspicious investments of close to N$200 million allegedly made in South Africa.

Namandje stated that he was instructed to demand that BoN provide the minutes of its board meeting of 24 February 2017, at which the decision to remove the executives on 1 March 2017 was taken.

"The Bank of Namibia has misconstrued its powers and has acted unlawfully, and its illegalities are continuously prejudicing our clients, the public and SME Bank Limited," he said.

According to Namandje, his clients have since been suffering "massive reputational damages, given the most degrading and public manner in which your illegal actions were taken. They will also suffer financial harm".

Namandje stated that BoN had no power to remove a director or official of a bank, and that the Banking Institutions Act only allowed it to write to the bank concerned, in this case, SME Bank, to remove its directors.

"You have therefore no power to remove a director or officer yourself, except to make an order requiring the concerned banking institution itself to remove a director or officer," Namandje stated, adding that the removal of the SME Bank directors and officers was thus null and void.

"Should you have felt there was a need for a new director or directors to be appointed, your powers were and remain limited to requiring SME Bank through an order in writing, addressed and delivered to SME Bank Limited to appoint directors, not to make such an appointment yourself as you did," he said.

Namandje said BoN had not given SME Bank directors and executives an opportunity to be heard, nor were they explicitly or implicitly placed on notice that they might be removed from their positions.

Instead, they were misled by BoN, he added.

The lawyer said several major institutional depositors were now withdrawing their money from the SME Bank or were contemplating doing so, placing the bank and its shareholders at huge risk.