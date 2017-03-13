South Africa: Cape Fire Victims Receive Huge Support From Locals

Individuals, charities and companies have opened their hearts and wallets to help the fire victims following the devastating fires in Hout Bay, Cape Town on Saturday.

Pick n Pay have given R50 000 in vouchers to assist the community.

On their Facebook page they wrote, "If you can help, please buy and drop off non-perishables at our Hout Bay, Longbeach, Constantia and Camps Bay stores to assist our firefighters and those who have lost their homes and loved ones."

Nine people have been killed in three separate fires in Cape Town's informal settlements between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The city's fire and rescue services said a fire at the Mandela Park informal settlement near Hout Bay claimed two lives and was still burning at mid-morning on Saturday.

Residents fled with their belongings from the narrow alleys between the corrugated iron houses to the safety of nearby tar roads, but two were trapped in the flames and died.

Social workers, the South Metro Regional office and officials from the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) programme are on the ground rendering trauma counselling, and are co-ordinating relief services in conjunction with our NGO partners, the Red Cross.

The department has appealed to the public to assist by donating what they can.

Gift of the Givers is co-ordinating with the relevant authorities to provide water and meals to the victims and will provide humanitarian aid in the days to come.

Urgent immediate requirements are water, hot meals, food parcels, blankets, tents, clothing, building material, hygiene packs and other essentials to follow.

Banking details for contributions: Gift of the Givers, Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, Account number 052137228, Branch Code 057525. Send deposit slip to sooliman@giftofthegivers.org for acknowledgement.

Donation drop-off points are:

-Red Cross (21 Broad Road, Wynberg)

-Pick n Pay (Hout Bay)

-Hout Bay police station

-Hout Bay fire station

-Tula Tula foundation

Source: News24