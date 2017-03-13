Liberia: Mamba Point Hotel Manager Arrested for Power Theft

Monrovia — The Manager of Mamba Point Hotel in the diplomatic enclave of Monrovia has been arrested for power theft.

The Lebanese national, Rabih Yehia, was picked up from the hotel Friday morning by officers of the Liberia National Police.

The discovery of the hotel being involved in power theft was made about a month ago as a result of a vigorous campaign launched by the LEC in a bid to identify power theft, curtail it and increase the revenue generation capacity of the corporation.

The hotel is said to have defrauded the government about US$1 million through stealing electricity from the power grid.

The February discovery was the second time the hotel was booked for power theft. The first was in 2012.

Speaking on a local radio in February, LEC Managing Director, Mr. Soko Sackor said hotel will be billed retroactively up to the present, adding that its management will be made to "pay every cent the hotel has defrauded LEC of over the period."

Also in February, Monoprix, a Lebanese owned supermarket in Monrovia was also caught in being involved in power theft.

Losing Millions To Power Theft

Thirty-four percent of expected revenues to be generated by LEC is lost to power theft, LEC disclosed.

According to the LEC Deputy Managing Director for Communication, Famata Sirleaf, the entity, which generated US$3 million annually is currently accounting for US$1.5 million due to the increase in power theft.

Pres. Sirleaf said only 47,000 of the over 70,000 customers regularly pay their bills, noting that this is causing "a very huge loss" to the entity. In a communication to the Legislature last month, President Ellen Johnson called on the Legislature to enact laws that will impose tougher punishment for people who would be found guilty of power theft.

"I see these illegal actions as economic sabotage, holding back our overall national development and the growth of our economy," Pres. Sirleaf wrote in her communication to the Legislature.

According to data mentioned in a communication by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to the Legislature, an average of 35 persons were arrested on a daily basis for power theft and some were going through court proceedings.

President Sirleaf informed the Legislature that there not much punishment for people caught in power theft - an action which deferred government's revenue into the pockets of unscrupulous individuals.

She informed lawmakers through her communication of the need to strengthen the electricity law by amendment to ensure that people caught in power theft were severely punished to serve as deterrent.

She noted that Liberia ranks among one of the highest in the world in terms of losses, amounting to 47% of which 33% is attributed to power theft.

Recently the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) embarked on a vigorous campaign to identify and disconnect illegal connections.

As a result of this exercise, many residential and large businesses areas have been found tapping into illegal connections, resulting in a loss of revenue for LEC in the millions of dollars.

The President further said the campaign has had an impact on the reliability of the system, overloading transformers beyond its carrying capacity, causing blackouts and electrical fires and posing a serious risk to public safety.

In her attempt to reference some of the action of power theft, the President in her communication named as some perpetrators like the Monoprix supermarket located in Monrovia, and two individuals she named as Sulaman Jalloh and Fallo Fallamu.

She accused the suspects of by-passing the LEC meters to defraud the government of tens of thousands of dollars per week.