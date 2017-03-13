Nigeria: I Have Resumed Duties As President, Says Buhari

Photo: Premium Times

President Muhammadu Buhari and First Lady Aisha, right, surrounded by well-wishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday returned to his desk, saying he has resumed his duties as the President of Nigeria.

He has also written to formally notify the National Assembly as required by the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

It will be recalled that Buhari who had been away in London, United Kingdom on a medical vacation since January 19 returned to the country on Friday.

A brief statement from Mr. Femi Adesina on the President resumption of duty read thus " President Muhammadu Buhari today resumed duties after his vacation.

"In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President has formally transmitted letters to the Senate and the House of Representatives, intimating the National Assembly "that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, March 13, 2017, after my vacation."

Meanwhile, Vanguard observed that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and some of the Presidential aides have started going to the President's office to take briefs.

The aides included the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu and the Senior Special Assistant on Legislative Matters (Senate), Ita Enang.