13 March 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Lone Star Cell MTN Opens New Center

Tagged:

Related Topics

Liberia's leading Telecommunications giant, Lone Star Cell MTN has opened a new Service Center at Barnesville Junction on Somalia Drive, outside Monrovia.

A release issued by the company on 12 March, disclosed that the new service center is ideally located to serve customers residing along the Somalia Drive and adjoining communities within Bushrod Island suburb.

It quotes Customer Care Manager, SameliaDempsterTweh, as saying that the new service center is surely a dream comes true. She said for too long customers in those areas have complained of travelling to Central Monrovia, Duala, or Paynesville to get full services.

Madam Tweh also disclosed that the service center is part of efforts by the management of Lone Star Cell MTN to ensure accessibility and quality customers' service.

"We have no doubt that this service center is ideally located and will surely help us meet our objectives and serve our customers well", Madam Tweh added.

According to her, the new service center adds to the many centers scattered across the company's footprint in Liberia's 15 counties. The company which has been operating since June 2001 is a subsidiary of MTN South Africa, a leader in International Telecommunication, which operates in 22 countries in the Middle East, Africa and Europe,respectively.

Liberia

First Witness Testifies in Gw Bribery Case

Prosecution's first witness in the economic sabotage trial of past andpresent Liberian officials accused of being bribed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.