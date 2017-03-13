Liberia: Lone Star Cell MTN Opens New Center

Liberia's leading Telecommunications giant, Lone Star Cell MTN has opened a new Service Center at Barnesville Junction on Somalia Drive, outside Monrovia.

A release issued by the company on 12 March, disclosed that the new service center is ideally located to serve customers residing along the Somalia Drive and adjoining communities within Bushrod Island suburb.

It quotes Customer Care Manager, SameliaDempsterTweh, as saying that the new service center is surely a dream comes true. She said for too long customers in those areas have complained of travelling to Central Monrovia, Duala, or Paynesville to get full services.

Madam Tweh also disclosed that the service center is part of efforts by the management of Lone Star Cell MTN to ensure accessibility and quality customers' service.

"We have no doubt that this service center is ideally located and will surely help us meet our objectives and serve our customers well", Madam Tweh added.

According to her, the new service center adds to the many centers scattered across the company's footprint in Liberia's 15 counties. The company which has been operating since June 2001 is a subsidiary of MTN South Africa, a leader in International Telecommunication, which operates in 22 countries in the Middle East, Africa and Europe,respectively.