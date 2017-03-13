Liberia: 'Don't Elect Misguided Politicians'

The spiritual head of the Solution House of God in Caldwell, Rev.Callous Altitude is calling on citizens across the country to bemindful of what he calls electing misguided politicians in the pendingOctober elections.

The Clergy said misguided politicians are thoseindividuals who only come to Liberia when election is near, but arepeople who do not have the country at heart. Rev. Attitude made the comments recently at the Solution House of GodChurch's edifice on Bushrod Island at the beginning of a three - dayrevival under the theme "Spiritual Marching to Take over YourTerritories".

He expressed confidence that the revival will help to revive the soulsof Liberians as they gear up for the October representatives andpresidential elections. The Clergy warned that electing misguided politicians will do no goodfor Liberia, but only put the country in more danger. Rev. Attitudecautioned that some of the misguided politicians will want to incitecitizens to go against their colleagues especially during the campaign process.

He suggested that if Liberia wants to take a different [direction], it is now time for citizens, especially the votingpopulation to make good and sound decision in the interest of thecountry.

While warning against election misguided politicians, Rev. Attitudealso cautioned Liberians to respect their leaders, stressing thatLiberians themselves must show respect to their leaders if God mustshow his blessings.

He told Liberians to stop misusing air time on radios for the sole purpose of abusing leaders, but rather they discuss things of importance. He frowned on some individuals here that he says are in the constanthabit of using the air waves to throw insults at people that are inpower, saying "if you continue to throw insult at your leaders today, how will you feel when you are in power and people dothe same?"