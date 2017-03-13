Liberia: PYJ Dollarizes Nimba

A Nimba County Representative has again attacked his kinsman, Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, this time as a politician who is only interested in dollarizing the electorates of the county for his 'selfish gains' at the expense of the people.

Representative Richard MatenokayTingban alleges that during the 2011 Presidential and General elections, Senator Johnson reportedly received hundreds of thousands of dollars from a political party for the run-off election to pledge support.

Speaking to the NewDawn Friday, March 10, at his Roberts International Airport Highway residence, Tingban said gone are those days when politician used the county for monetary gains, leaving the interest of the county and country vulnerable to desperate politicians.

Tingban, who is being tipped as running mate to Unity Party Standard bearer, Vice President Joseph NyumahBoakai said, while there is no doubt that Johnson remains senator for life, but the people of Nimba are no longer interested in mortgaging their votes in the form and manner it was done in the previous elections.

"Our people are not willing to be king's maker again. Instead, they want to produce president or vice president. Senator Johnson is a lucky politician in the eyes of our people. But the people will not be used for political commercial basis," he said.

Commenting on the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction or MDR of Senator Johnson, Tingban said that MDR is a family club then being political party. He alleged that the current national chairman of the MDR is a relative and Chief of Staff to Senator Johnson, adding that the national treasurer of the MDR is wife to the senator, making the party to be a family with strength only in Nimba County.

He narrated that the MDR is not politically decentralized as compared to the ruling Unity Party, the party is known in Nimba County, leaving the rest of the 14 sub political divisions of the country undone.

Commenting on the Code of Conduct, Rep. Tingban said those that are guilty of the law should respectfully abide by the opinion of the Supreme Court or there could be a terrible precedence for future opinions of the highest court.