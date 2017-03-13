Liberia: Finance Minister Raps On Good Governance

Liberia's Finance and Development Planning Minister BoimaKamara has told an audience here that the Liberian government has exhibited some level of good governance, something he said citizens should respect and appreciate.

Speaking during the launch of the APRM national sensitization campaign here on Thursday March 9, Kamaranamed the prioritization of citizens interests demonstrated by initiatives embarked upon with citizens'participation including the African Peer Review Mechanism orAPRM as some of the examples of good governance.

He said the APRMis aimed at creating massive awareness about theentire process for the general public ahead of the conduct of a"country self- assessment study" by the Technical Research Instituteor TRI.

Minister Kamara recalled that Liberia acceded to the 14th Forum ofheads of states, and government of the APRM in January 2011, and hassince made meaningful contributions in terms of representation and participation in the entire process.

Mr. Kamara urged all stakeholders to participate in the APRMactivities at national and local levels while government implementsthe "ambitious roadmap". The MFDP Boss added that massive sensitization efforts will continueto accompany the conduct of country self- assessment study and reviewaround the country.

He told the gathering that the foundation of the APRM is built aroundfour thematic pillars including democracy and political governance;economic governance and management; socio economic development and corporate governance.

He had said under the political management, member countries werecommitted to the rule of law; the equality of all citizens before thelaw and the liberty of the individual.