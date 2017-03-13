Liberia: Works Begin On J/Ville Road

Residents of District #2, Johnsonville Township have commended Rep. Sekou Kanneh for initiating rehabilitation works on the Dry Rice Market Johnsonville Road ahead of the forthcoming raining season.

The road has been in a deplorable condition since the last rehabilitation carried out by Rep. Kanneh and the Liberty Christian Church.

Grace Kollie told this paper during the weekend, that she was glad to have seen the road rehabilitated. Grace said the deplorable road has made travelling to other parts of the township difficult especially for women who are pregnant.

"I just want to say thanks to the lawmaker for fixing our road, because the road can give the pregnant women hard time to move around, even when you have a vehicle, the whole body will hurt you before you reach to Dry Rice Market junction" Grace Kollie stressed.

An imminent citizen of the Township Nelson Freeman said they decided to call on the lawmaker because the raining season was approaching. Freeman said it was better to have some intervention on the road ahead of the government planned action.

The road he said has been very terrible and it makes it difficult for pregnant women to move around. He said without the intervention of their lawmaker, movement within the township and other parts of the district could have been difficult and challenging during the raining season.

Rep. Sekou Kanneh said he decided to rehabilitate the road pending government intervention later this year.

He said it is important to make the road accessible for residents of the area, added that the government is expected to shortly do major work on the road.

Over three thousand United States has been used for purchasing of fuel for the rehabilitation and it is expected to last for five days. The road, Rep. Kanneh said is part of his district and he feels proud to do so without been told or called upon by residents.

The second phase of the rehabilitation is expected to commence soon and will start from the Johnsonville turning point to Mount Barclay. Rehabilitation works, Rep. Kanneh stated has been carried out on the St. Francis road, while the Amagashe road rehabilitation will commence shortly.