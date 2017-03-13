Liberia: Swedish Diplomat Inspires Liberian Women to Lead

Ms. Elisabeth Hårleman, a Swedish diplomat and development worker who is the Chargé d' Affaires at Embassy of Sweden has stressed the significance of women's political participation in the upcoming elections and beyond.

The Chargé d' Affaires emphasized that governments across the continent and world bodies have all agreed that the inclusion of women and girls in the decision making process is vital.

According to the Swedish diplomat, there can be no concrete or tangible gain made when one set of the population (women and girls) are left out.

"2005, historically was the first time Liberia witnessed more women in its legislature and the first time a woman president was elected with women legislators constituting 14% of the Liberian legislature. In 2011, the number reduced to 11% and in 2014 senatorial race with a single woman returning to the Liberian Senate. With the gains that Liberia had made over the years, the continuous reduction of women coming to the Liberian legislature is worrisome and calls for everyone attention," the Swedish development worker noted.

Ms. Hårleman underscored the need for women to be included in the political governance process of Liberia simply because women's political participation and leadership are necessary for Liberia democracy to function effectively.

She pointed out that you can't achieve 100% success while leaving 50% behind.

The Swedish diplomat continues: "The more closely the Liberian government represents the composition of its society as a whole, the more stable her policies are likely to be. This means that it is not just important to include women, but also to ensure broader representation, bring in rural women, physically challenged women etc.--all should be represented at the decision making table."

Madam Hårleman encouraged women aspirants and women leaders to take advantage of the various training to build their capacities with additional knowledge and expertise in leadership and governance, campaign strategy, public speaking engagement, fund raising among others.

"Do not wait for the opportunity to come to you. Take steps to distinguish yourselves. Be willing to learn new skills and build your experience. Become more self-aware, by this I mean know yourself better, your strengths, weaknesses and seek opportunities to learn new skills. In addition, expand your network. In short, don't wait for someone to do it for you, you are the only one responsible for your own success and for becoming a good leader," the Swedish diplomat asserted.

Madam Hårleman said "if we must have a country where the basic needs are met, where the rights of people or its citizens are protected, a Liberia where the political governance process is fully functional, we all must support the inclusion of women."

The Swedish diplomat spoke at the Women's Leadership Panel in observance of International Women's Day organized by Youth Exploring Solutions (YES), a leading passionate and voluntary grassroots youth-led development organization. YES is fueled by 100 percent volunteers' power and ran through the sweat, blood, and tears utilizing their merger resources.

The Women's Leadership Panel is designed as a follow-up program for the Sida's funded Advanced International Training Programme on UNSCR 1325: Women, Peace and Security jointly organized by Indevelop and Kvinna till Kvinna. It aims to bring together women in the formal and informal sectors to interact and brainstorm on prospects and challenges for women's ascending to elected and decision making positions.

The discourse also provides a unique platform to advance reliable solutions to overcoming barriers for women's participation in the governance process and leadership as well as provide exchange of ideas on women and gender issues from a post-conflict perspective.

Many personalities rose to the occasion including the National Peace Ambassador, Dr. William R. Tolbert, III, who motivated the participants to get involve in women's leadership. Ms. Macaetoh Wreh, Deputy Inspector General of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Borough of New Kru Town Community leader among a host of other dignitaries.

One of the attendees at the program indicated that she was inspired to listen, learn and lead in the advocacy for women participation in the political process for the upcoming elections. "We will do everything humanly possible to get women aspire for, actively participate and succeed in politics" the women leader said.