Liberia: Ellen Launched APRM Nat'l Sensitization

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has launched the National Sensitization campaign of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Liberia Country Program. The launched of the campaign was also part of ceremonies marking the 14th anniversary celebration of the APRM.

Liberia, according to the president, hasn't been fully prepared for the APRM when it comes to political and corporate governance that other countries were fully involved in over the years.

The awareness and sensitization carried out across 18 cities of the country 15 counties will help citizens understand about the APRM, said President Sirleaf.

Despite countries in the region been ahead in terms of political and corporate governance, Liberia can be able to compete by moving on a fast pace in years to come, stated President Sirleaf. She expressed optimism that Liberia can be able to present its report at the next African Union summit slated June 2017.

She praised Dr. Amos Sawyer for the work he did at the APRM across the continent. Dr. Sawyer she explained was also instrumental in the panel of eminent persons' decision to make her Chairperson of the APRM. She acknowledged also the work of Finance and Development Minister Boima Kamara, stating that he has shown much dedication to the process.

Finance and Development Planning Minister Boima Kamara in a special statement said the awareness and sensitization campaign is aimed at educating Liberians about APRM framework ahead of the country self-assessment study by the technical research institute.

Minister Kamara explained that the APRM is the way through a country can evaluate its own performances, instead of relying on international actors alone. He said the country with involvement of the people reports on how the people are governed by their respective governments.

Minister Kamara, also the APRM National Focal Person for Liberia indicated that countries to include Tanzania, Kenya, Sierra Leone and Ghana have written their self-assessment reports and it befitting for Liberia to do same as a symbol of ensuring good governance in the region.

Accordingly, he pointed out that leaders in Africa have said, issues of bad governance must be of the past and there must be a new day to foster good governance. The APRM awareness and outreach across Liberia has given full recognition to the people.

Liberia country report will focus on successes, challenges and failure within the governance process of Liberia since 2006. The APRM is also about what countries can learn from one another in terms of strengthening ones governance process.

For his part, Dr. Amos Sawyer speaking on the theme "APRM In Promoting Good Governance", praised President Sirleaf for achievements the government has made over the years in Africa. Dr. Sawyer furthered that Liberia has committed itself to good governance and it is something governments after Madam Sirleaf should embrace.

He indicated that the government is working on wide range of issues of the APRM to improve good governance in terms of democracy and political governance, economic governance and management, corporate governance and economic development.

He called on Liberia to build on the gains and to brace for development, adding that it was about time the country accelerates by accomplishing major goals outline by the APRM.