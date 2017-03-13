A FIRST-year Unam student has been quarantined after contracting drug-resistant tuberculosis last week.

The ministry of health's community health worker, Joseph Nyumba, confirmed that the female student was being kept in isolation at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital, but could not say how long she would be kept there. He said drug-resistant TB takes two years to be cured.

"Usually when someone is quarantined, it takes up to six months. So, I am not sure how long she will be quarantined. It will all depend on whether she will have six negative results. There will be a number of tests done first before discharging her," he explained.

Nyumba said the student must have contracted the TB from someone infected because she had not been on any TB treatment before contracting the drug-resistant TB.

"Usually when someone contracts drug-resistant TB, it is because they stopped halfway with taking their medication. The quarantined student must have contracted it from someone who has TB. If someone contracts TB, they must go on treatment early to avoid the illness from spreading. Do not stop halfway with taking your drugs because it becomes drug-resistant TB," he said. The university held an emergency health meeting aimed at educating students on TB, as well as screening them. The students' results would be available as from today, and by latest Friday.

"The screening meant the students had to spit or cough in a container. It was mostly for students who felt they had the symptoms of TB. We are busy with sensitising communities on TB, and how to care for themselves. We started with sensitisation in Omaheke and Hardap, but now we are in the Khomas region," said Nyumba. He emphasised that TB was curable, and if one had TB of the lungs, pulmonary TB, they needed to get treatment.

Leena Mahongo, another health worker, added that TB symptoms include coughing for two weeks or more, chest pains, shortness of breath, night sweats, loss of appetite, loss of weight, general body weakness, fever and blood in the spit. "TB is a bacterium called myco bacterium tuberculosis. It is in the air, and affects the lungs and other body parts. There are two types of TB, extra-pulmonary, which is TB outside the lungs, and pulmonary. So, go get tested. Cover your mouth when coughing, and ensure you have enough ventilation," advised Mahongo.