Africa: Frost & Sullivan Acclaims Sciformix for Building Customer Loyalty Through Intense Innovation and Quality SPO Services

Santa Clara — Sciformix offers exceptional value-add services by combining scientific process excellence with innovative technology solutions

Based on its recent analysis of the pharmaceutical scientific process and technology outsourcing market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Sciformix with the 2017 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Customer Service Leadership. Sciformix is an emerging leader in the scientific process outsourcing (SPO) market with its best-in-class services, visionary technology, Six Sigma methodologies, and best practices implementation. Its flexible and tailored solutions improve quality, performance, and efficiencies along the entire drug development chain, helping small to large pharmaceutical companies across the globe create quality products.

Over the last 10 years, Sciformix's unparalleled expertise in the SPO market enabled it to roll out specialized services to accelerate the time-to-market of high-quality drugs. It stays abreast of technology innovations, the changing industry landscape, and regulatory environment to evolve from a small knowledge process organization (KPO) to a leading SPO provider offering a wide range of services in Safety & Risk Management, Clinical Research, Regulatory Affairs, Real World Evidence & Market Access, and Technology Services. It employs a best-of-breed and streamlined process management platform for optimal resource and process efficiencies.

"Sciformix steadily strengthened its in-house capabilities and expanded its services, delivering flexible and cost-efficient processes, technologies, and service options for a range of outsourcing needs," said Frost & Sullivan Vice President, Nitin Naik. "It nearly doubled its workforce over the last couple of years to nearly 1,000 employees. It boasts quality, high-value, and end-to-end integrated services on a global scale while maximizing cost efficiencies, providing greater actionable insights, and tightening the timelines for regulatory submissions."

Sciformix's commitment to quality, process, and technology excellence is evident in all its services and products and has a significant bearing on customers' overall service experiences. For new clients or projects, it analyzes daily, weekly, and monthly reports and metrics with its partners and adjusts services as needed. Additionally, it launched the Net Promoter Score initiative in 2015, wherein it surveys sponsors across staffing, partner-client service interactions, and pricing every six months and uses the data to facilitate change.

"In the last several years, advanced information technologies, including cloud computing, Big Data, and patient-centric trends, prompted Sciformix to transform yet again, resulting in the launch of its fourth service line, Technology Services," noted Naik. "Offering technology as a service and an enabler to existing service lines allows Sciformix to extend its value proposition to its pharmaceutical partners further. It is also expanding into areas such as compliance and validation tools as it re-evaluates strategies and roadmaps to meet market needs."

Sciformix President and CEO Manish Soman commented: "We are deeply honored to be recognized for our commitment to quality and excellence across the board with our customers. Customer centricity is at the heart of everything we do at Sciformix, and it is at the core of our company values."

Like its services, Sciformix's implementation model is flexible, ensuring the best and most cost-efficient service delivery through staff located in the US, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. This customer-centricity and commitment to innovation have firmly entrenched Sciformix's leadership for customer service in the global SPO market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that demonstrates outstanding timeliness and quality of service. The award acknowledges the attractive cost of the service and its impact on customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

