Africa: Frost & Sullivan Commends Dell's Dominance of the Embedded PC Market, Born of Its Exceptional Embedded Box PC 3000 and 5000 Series

Santa Clara — Value-added features in Dell's IIoT-ready Embedded Box PC Series to help expand its application scope

Based on its recent analysis of the embedded PC market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Dell with the 2016 North America Frost & Sullivan Award for Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership.

Dell's first purpose-built embedded PCs, the Embedded Box PC 3000 and 5000 Series, have successfully addressed industrial customers' needs for products that are reliable, cost-effective, can be ordered in units from one to thousands, that will arrive quickly and offer global support. With this product, Dell has brought to the market truly ruggedized devices that are Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)-ready, have wide connectivity options and benefit from the company's legacy of quality manufacturing and global service and support.

Having branched out into the IIoT market, Dell presents industrial customers with a complete ecosystem comprising its best-in-class IT security portfolio, cloud asset management, advanced analytics, business intelligence and a multitude of certified system integrator (SI) partners. Its comprehensive product portfolio, team of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specialists, product and solution design, supply chain and services help clients evolve their business models and improve operations. It offers further value through global availability, security and manageability options, extended warranty and lifecycle support.

Strategically, Dell aimed its embedded PC portfolio at three verticals:

Manufacturing - automation, predictive maintenance and QA/QC

Transportation and logistics - fleet management, public transit and signage

Energy - building automation, smart meter and oil & gas

This focus allows Dell to adopt a simplified configure-to-order approach, decrease lead times and accept orders for singular, small or large volumes. Following its success in these verticals, Dell plans to penetrate new sectors such as healthcare (medical devices), communications, natural resources, life sciences, retail and hospitality.

"The Embedded Box PC 3000 series is designed for environments requiring a small footprint, while the 5000 series is designed for high-bandwidth applications," said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Rohit Karthikeyan. "These products have particularly found acceptance among applications in harsh environments by virtue of being fanless with solid state drives, as fans and rotating drives are the most frequently failing component in embedded PCs. Other features include a 0 degrees C to 50 degrees C operating temperature range with no air flow, a design based on MIL-STD 810G specifications and wall mount options."

Dell has conquered two peaks by offering purpose-built embedded PCs; one is enhancing the ownership experience for customers and the other is standardization, which will let it develop commercial off the shelf (COTS) products. Meanwhile, Dell Financial Services offerings allow customers to shift from CAPEX to OPEX, and its Dell EMC OEM Solutions helps customers manage the technology, design, manufacturing, distribution and service, freeing up time for other tasks.

Dell's concerted efforts to keep the customer at the center of its development activities has enabled it to grow rapidly over the years. It now boasts:

A global footprint across 180 countries; 25 manufacturing locations with 40+ distribution centers and 900 parts distribution centers

30,000+ full time customer service and support employees

1,800+ service centers supported by more than 25 repair facilities globally

"Dell continues to strive for long-term investment value by working with a flexible and scalable business model," noted Rohit. "It is already building a new-age technology company comprising Dell, Dell EMC, VMware, Pivotal, SecureWorks, RSA and Virtustream, which could well be the most trusted partner to customers in the IIoT space in due course."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a competitive strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

