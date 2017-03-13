13 March 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Liberia: Chinese Peacekeepers Depart for Liberia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Beijing — A total of 140 Chinese peacekeeping police officers departed Beijing for a year-long mission to Liberia on Friday, according the Ministry of Public Security.

China's fifth team of peacekeeping police to Liberia were selected by police authorities in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

They have all attended peacekeeping training and passed UN examinations, the ministry said.

Since 2000, the ministry has sent 2,458 police officers to UN peacekeeping mission zones such as Liberia, Afghanistan, Sudan and South Sudan.

Liberia

First Witness Testifies in Gw Bribery Case

Prosecution's first witness in the economic sabotage trial of past andpresent Liberian officials accused of being bribed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.