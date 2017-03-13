Liberia: Chinese Peacekeepers Depart for Liberia

Beijing — A total of 140 Chinese peacekeeping police officers departed Beijing for a year-long mission to Liberia on Friday, according the Ministry of Public Security.

China's fifth team of peacekeeping police to Liberia were selected by police authorities in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

They have all attended peacekeeping training and passed UN examinations, the ministry said.

Since 2000, the ministry has sent 2,458 police officers to UN peacekeeping mission zones such as Liberia, Afghanistan, Sudan and South Sudan.