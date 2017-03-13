press release

Beyond our bilateral relationships, Mauritius looks forward to working with Ghana in regional and international fora to take the African agenda forward on all issues of common interest, including climate change, environmental preservation, Sustainable Development Goals, and security.

This statement was made on Saturday 11 March by the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Jugnauth, during the State Banquet hosted in honour of the Chief Guest of the Government on the occasion of the National Day Celebrations 2017, the Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted that the two countries share many convictions, and it is only natural that Ghana and Mauritius are forging closer and stronger ties. He added that Mauritius look forward in the years to come to grow these relations through a vibrant economic partnership.

He emphasised that the developments between the two countries augur well for the relationship as they reflect the strength and depth of our determination to work in close partnership to uplift the lives of both populations.

The Prime Minister pointed out that Ghana is very appreciative of the progress Mauritius has made in the banking and financial services sector and has requested the assistance of Mauritius to develop this area of activity in Ghana. He added that Mauritius has accepted to provide all the necessary support and sharing of experience and knowledge in that direction. He underscored that Mauritius is firmly committed to greater cooperation at the international level and to deepening integration at the regional level.

Mr Pravind Jugnauth recalled that Mauritius is a member of the Southern African Development Community, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, the Indian Ocean Commission and the Indian Ocean Rim Association. "However, Mauritius is also reaching out to Western Africa, in particular, Ghana, Senegal, Cote D'Ivoire to further consolidate our relations", he added.

The Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, pointed out that in Ghana they have observed with great admiration, how over the decades, Mauritius has steadily streamlined and harnessed its tourism potential and sugar production as a valuable economic resource, and a source of foreign exchange. He lauded Mauritius for having successfully diversified its economy into a strong modern one revolving around agriculture, manufacturing, construction, financial sector, ICT, hotels and real estate.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia highlighted that Ghana and Mauritius share a common vision in the pursuit of poverty eradication and the attainment of sustainable economic development, which will ultimately improve standards of living of the population of both countries. This vision has occasioned the forging of stronger bonds in the area of economic cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two nations, he added.