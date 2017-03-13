13 March 2017

Madagascar: Chinese TV Programs to Be Broadcasted in Madagascar

Antananarivo — Chinese TV programs, including 52 movies, will be broadcasted on Malagasy national television (TVM), according to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed on Friday by Madagascar's minister of communications Vonison Andrianjato and the Chinese ambassador Yang Xiaorong in Antananarivo, Madagascar's capital.

"The broadcast of these 52 movies, 10 television series, 5 cartoons and 7 Chinese documentaries will attract great attention of the Malagasy people," the Chinese ambassador said during her speech.

"I hope that the two peoples will know each other better and the traditional friendship between the two countries will be renewed constantly," Yang added.

For his part, Andrianjato said during his speech that this MOU is the renewal of a similar one in force from July 2013 to July 2015 between the two countries.

"These Chinese programs will help the Malagasy people understand and appreciate Chinese culture," the minister said.

"This media cooperation will strengthen our relations, mutual understanding and friendship," the minister added.

The minister also asked to ambassador Yang to screen Malagasy movies in China, noting that a Malagasy movie was shot in China.

Media sector is one of the sectors where cooperation between Madagascar and China are fruitful. Every year, Malagasy journalists were sent to china for training.

