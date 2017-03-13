13 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lecturers Call Off Strike, Sign Pay Deal

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Obed Simiyu

Lecturers' strike that entered its 54th day on Tuesday has been called off.

The Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) announced on Monday it had signed a Collective bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the government reaching a 17.5 per cent pay-hike deal.

Classes are set to resume on Tuesday.

Four days ago, the lectures rejected a second salary increase offer from the government of 18 per cent insisting that they would only take a 30 per cent salary increase per year for four years.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i then warned that no lecturer would be paid until they resume work.

Last month, they also rejected Sh10 billion offer arguing it was 3.2 per cent in basic salary and 1.6 per cent in house allowance and Sh2 billion would go to the employer as employee's component of pension contribution.

Kenya

Doctors Head to Court of Appeal After Collapse of Talks

Doctors who have been on strike for 100 days are now headed to the Court of Appeal but it is still unclear what will… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.