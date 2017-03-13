Liberia: Ireland to Deepen Relations With Liberia

The new Ambassador of Ireland accredited to Liberia has disclosed that her country will deepen its relationship with Liberia.

Ambassador Catherine Campbell said Liberia and Ireland currently enjoy close relationship and would further strengthen it in the interest of both countries.

She recalled that during the deployment of United Nations peacekeepers to Liberia, Ireland sent military personnel to be part of the mission considering the closed ties that exist between the two countries.

The Irish Ambassador spoke last Friday when she presented her letters of credence to President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia, the president's temporary office.

Ambassador Campbell said Ireland will work with the Government of Liberia in the area of health, infrastructure, gender among others, to bring better services to the people.

She lauded President Johnson-Sirleaf for her leadership role in peace building around the world, something, she said has made the president to be recognized and respected in Ireland.

The Irish Ambassador commended Liberia for defeating Ebola and progress made after the deadly virus outbreak.

She assured of Ireland's continuous support and commitment to Liberia in its development drive.

Earlier, President Johnson-Sirleaf praised Ireland for supporting Liberia during and after its dark days.

She recalled that prior to Liberia independence, Irish Missionaries came to Liberia to spread the good news of Christianity.

The President said Liberia and Ireland have enjoyed long years of bilateral relationship and hopes to further strengthen it.

She praised the Irish peacekeepers for their discipline during their stay in Liberia.

Johnson-Sirleaf also commended Ireland for supporting Liberian students to studies GIMPA, Ghana.

The Liberian leader assured Ambassador Campbell of her government's commitment to work with Ireland.