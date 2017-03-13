Liberian in U.S. Backs Tipoteh

A Liberian based in New Hampshire, United States of America, is passionately calling on his fellow compatriots to elect Dr. Togba Nah Tipoteh as President to save Liberia.

In a statement, Methuselah W. Doe said "after the regime of Madam Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, Dr. Togba Nah Tipoteh is the rightful person to be President of Liberia."

He said, after assessing the political credentials of all current political leaders and presidential aspirants for 2017, Dr. Tipoteh is the only person who has the profound and credible records to steer the affairs of state.

Doe said "in the wake of fragrant human rights abuses, financial dishonesty marked by rampant corruption, mass illiteracy, under-development, poverty, among others, looming the country, it is relevant and worth noting that the president who will inherit these vices should be up to the task with international exposure, prudent financial policy, equitable distribution of the nation's resources, innovative educational initiatives and the creation of jobs which is fundamental to a wholly functioning society to sustained peace and tranquility, Dr. Tipoteh is the right person and is capable of making Liberians to be proud of their country once again.".

Continuing, he said "It can be recalled that most of the country's emerging political heroes that have chanted the slogan massacracy or was supposedly in the interest of the public have joined the old age bed wagon of corruption in every imaginable form and manner - looting the nation's resources thus depriving the people of their rights to live a decent, cherishing and admirable lives when they are giving the opportunity to be state actors."

According to Mr. Doe, the youth that constitute about eighty- percent of the voting population have continuously advocated for change of leadership over the years under the influence of some political demagogue with the believe that everything will be on silver-platter when they ascend to power which turned out to be the opposite.

"In their advocacy, they have created the notion that Dr. Tipoteh is so straight and his economic doctrine accounts for transparency which creates the opportunity for everybody's participation in the economy, reducing abject poverty of the majority instead of the few (Leaders) making themselves wealthy at the expense of the majority," he added.