Gambia: IEC Accepts Nomination of KMC National Assembly Candidates

The IEC regional office in Kanifing on Sunday accepted the nominations of KMC National Assembly candidates representing different political parties, as well as independent candidates.

Among those accepted were United Democratic Party (UDP) candidates: Fatoumatta Jawara for Tallinding constituency, Madi M.K Ceesay, for Serekunda West constituency, Alajie Drammeh, Jeshwang constituency, Saikou Marong, Latrikunda Sabiji constituency, Bakary Njie, Bundungka Kunda constituency, and Assan Touray for Bakau constituency.

The Gambia Party for Democracy and Progress (GPDP) candidates were Lamin Jawara, a 24-year-old, for Bundungka Kunda constituency, Kaddijatou Samateh for Latrikunda Sabiji, and Lamin Saho, Jeshwang constituency.

The independent candidates were Mustapha Kah for Jeshwang constituency, Mustapha Lowe Serekunda constituency, and Bakary Singhateh, SerreKunda West constituency.

Candidates for the People's Progressive Party (PPP) were Sanusi Touray for Tallinding constituency, Mam Jeng, Jeshwang constituency, Aminata Correa, Latrikunda Sabiji constituency, Sally S. Jeng, Serekunda West constituency and Fatoumatta Hydara for BundungKa Kunda constituency.

Interviews with these candidates would be published in our subsequent publications.