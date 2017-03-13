Ghana: Inusah Grabs Dramatic Win for Hearts

Hearts of Oak were made to work hard but just did enough to pick up all three points in the Mantse derby played at the Accra Sports Stadium. Olympics fought hard but were undone by poor defending and bad goalkeeping.

Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall named a strong line up that had Atinga and best defender for last season Inusah Musah, all in the defense of the Phobians.

Thomas Abbey and Paul Acquah were tasked with the duty of creating the goal scoring opportunity for the Phobians, with Olympics coach Godwin Attram naming veteran defender Dan Quaye on the bench, in his place was Asiamah Badu, who had an excellent game on the day.

It was Hearts of Oak who started the game and the first ten minutes was dominated by the phobians, but had to wait till the 37th minute to get the first goal of the game.

A good cross from right back Fatau Mohammed was met by incoming Paul Acquah to direct the ball into the net.

The goal was against the run of play as Olympics dominated the play. Olympics, however, equalized with just three minutes to end the first half. A good corner kick was delivered and Benjamin Arthur rose above everyone to tower home the leveler.

The second half begun with Hearts of Oak calling the shot, but Olympics held on and continued to probe whenever the opportunity came.

Hearts of Oak had a wonderful opportunity to nail it, but the set piece delivery from Malik Akowuah failed to find the net.

But when all seems to be leading to a deadlock, Inusah Musah notched home the winner - making sure that the Phobians pick all the three points at stake.