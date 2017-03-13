Nigeria: 7% Projected Growth Rate By Govt Too Ambitious - Expert

Lagos — Experts at the Preston Consults, a global management consulting firm has said the projected outcome of the growth and recovery plan may be too ambitious given the limited time of four years.

The experts queried the basis for the projected seven percent growth rate being calculated, such that it was almost twice as optimistic as the IMF projection of 3.8 percent for the same period.

They argued that eliminating leakages from customs would require data interoperability with the Nigerian Ports Authority, which would demand the application of modern ICT, software and hardware.

"This exercise may require the entire four-year plan period for execution and training of officers, before the rewards of stopped leakages can begin to materialise," they added.

The ERGP is expected to take Nigeria out of recession, however, questions have been raised about its ability to deliver on that promise.

Nigeria's development efforts have over the years been characterised by lack of continuity, consistency and commitment to agreed policies, programmes and projects, as well as the absence of long-term perspective.

This has resulted in rising unemployment, inequality and poverty and highlighted the need for a holistic transformation of the Nigerian state.

The ERGP aims to ensure continuity of some aspects of existing policies, which should help promote stability and growth in affected sectors such as agriculture.

The analysts think, the ERGP is coming relatively late in the life of this government, already at its midpoint.

With the 2019 elections around the corner, it is likely that focus may shift from delivering on the plan to election campaign efforts.