Cameroon: Anglophone Crisis - PM Yang Brings Population Back to Reason

Huge crowds turned out in Donga Mantung and Bui Divisions during Prime Minister Philemon Yang's-back-to school crusade.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang has told the populations of Bui and Donga Mantung Divisions that anglophones have been misled by what he describes as myth and lies. « I will intervene in two parts. First of all, I will mention a number of ideas which are in circulation and show how I do not believe in them. I will mention what I call myth and try to contradict them, » Prime Minister Yang told the populations first in Nkambe and later in Kumbo on Friday, March 10, 2017 during the last phase of his North West regional working visit in a bid to tame the crisis rocking the anglophone regions. The Prime Minister lauded all the stakeholders who have so far worked tirelessly to ensure that children go back to school. Referring to teachers as good people, he said taking children to school is a collective choice. He said the Head of State, Paul Biya has heard and understood the problems of anglophone teachers and lawyers and was calling for peace and reconciliation.

He however, distant himself from the ongoing ghost town practice in the two anglophone regions, North West and South West. «There is no room for us to practise what is called 'ghost town' for it is draining our economy, » the Prime Minister declared. Quoting the bible, he said there is time for everything including the time to go on strike, time to be angry but that there is also time to call off the strike and the time was now. He admitted that Cameroon like many other nations is not perfect, reason why there is room for improvement.

In Kumbo like in Nkambe, the Chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee on concerns raised on the English sub system of education, Professor Ghogomu Paul Mingo succinctly explained the measures taken by government to redress the problems posed by anglophone teachers and lawyers. The Secretary of State in the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Technological Development, Fuh Calistus Gentry harped on the negative effects of the ghost town to his native Donga Mantung population in particular and the region in general. The General Manager of the Cameroon Shipyard and Industrial Engineering, Alfred Forgwei Mbeng reminded his Bui brothers and sisters of some cherished values and legacies left behind by the likes of the Fonlons, Shangs and Sankis and said there was need to emulate their shining examples. Unlike in Nkambe where many people intervened and aired their opinions, in Kumbo, only six interventions were permitted. Most of those who spoke, called on parents to send their children back to school. The Nkambe and Kumbo sojourns of the Prime Minister witnessed an unprecedented massive turn out of the population in recent times.